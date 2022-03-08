(Bloomberg) -- An interest rate rise in Australia this year is “plausible,” Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine creates a new supply shock that will prolong a period of high inflation.

Still Lowe, in the text of a speech Wednesday, reiterated his patient monetary policy stance, saying the RBA can take its time to assess incoming data before raising rates from a record low 0.1%. That’s because underlying inflation remains within its target band and wages growth is still tepid.

“In this uncertain environment -- and with the starting points for wages growth and underlying inflation in Australia -- we can take the time to assess the incoming information and review how the uncertainties are resolved,” he told Australian Financial Review Business Summit. “Given the outlook, though, it is plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year.”

The RBA last month ended its massive bond buying program, citing a stronger economic outlook, unemployment at a 13-year low of 4.2% and faster inflation. Financial markets are pricing in a 15-basis-point hike in June, while a majority of economists predicting an August move.

On the domestic front, Lowe has maintained a dovish stance, in contrast with developed world counterparts who are either preparing to raise rates to counter inflation or have already done so.

Russia invaded its western neighbor just under two weeks ago, sending energy prices soaring and spurring turmoil on global markets.

Lowe said there were two issues the RBA was paying close attention to.

The first is the persistence of supply-side price shocks and the extent to which developments in Ukraine add to these inflation pressures

The second is how labor costs in Australia evolve

“The evidence is that most working Australians are still experiencing base wage increases of no more than 2-point-something percent,” he said. “This is also consistent with what we are hearing through our business liaison program,” Lowe said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.