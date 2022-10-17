RBA’s Rate-Hike Path Has Been Steeper Than Peers, Bullock Says

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s policy rate trajectory has been steeper than most other countries despite the central bank’s unexpectedly smaller quarter-point hike this month, said Reserve Bank No. 2 Michele Bullock.

The RBA slowed the pace of rate increases at its Oct. 4 meeting, bringing to an end four straight half-point hikes as it aims to avoid plunging the economy into recession in its campaign to cool price pressures.

“The incremental change in the policy rate at recent meetings has been smaller than some other major central banks,” Bullock said in a speech in Sydney. “However, our policy rate trajectory has been as steep, or steeper, than other central banks.”

The deputy governor said the RBA’s decision to hike by 25 basis points against expectations for 50 reflects Australia’s particular economic circumstances, adding that the board also met more frequently than most of its peers.

“This is a particular advantage in uncertain times,” said Bullock.

There are little signs the hikes so far have cooled domestic demand. Data out earlier Tuesday showed Australian consumer confidence slid 2.8% last week to the lowest level since early August, as inflation expectations picked up further.

Consumer sentiment has been in the doldrums since the RBA embarked on its monetary tightening cycle in May, bringing benchmark rates to 2.6% from near-zero levels. Household spending has held up in the face of the rapid-fire hikes.

Bullock reiterated that further interest rate hikes are likely over coming months, with the pace and timing determined by incoming economic data.

“You should be in no doubt, though, that the board is determined to do what is necessary to return inflation to target,” she added.

Bullock spent a large part of her speech explaining how the rate-setting board makes its decision.

“There is never any shortage of views and there are often notable differences of opinion,” Bullock said, referring to discussions in the run-up to the board meeting.

“The governor encourages debate and actively calls for contrary views. There is also discussion about the communication challenges associated with particular policy options.”

The RBA faces a government-initiated review and has already carried out internal assessments of pandemic-era policies that concluded it damaged its credibility during a disorderly exit from yield-curve control in 2021.

