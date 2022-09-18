(Bloomberg) -- Rising interest rates in Australia will weigh on property prices and curb borrowing, but there’s “considerable uncertainty” about the size and timing of their impact on the housing market, a senior Reserve Bank official said.

The RBA has lifted its cash rate by 2.25 percentage points since May as it seeks to rein in inflation. That scale of tightening is estimated to cut maximum loan sizes by about 20%, Jonathan Kearns, the RBA’s head of domestic markets, said in a speech in Sydney on Monday.

“Because higher interest rates reduce borrowing capacity and increase loan repayments, they typically result in a decline in new housing borrowing,” he said.

“The timing and strength of the relationship between interest rates and housing borrowing can vary, not least because the factors driving interest rates, such as income growth, can also directly affect housing demand, but there is no doubt that interest rates are an important determinant of housing finance.”

Australian home-price falls have accelerated since the RBA began its sharpest policy tightening in a generation. Sydney, the bellwether market, has led the the declines, while at a national level prices are dropping at the fastest pace since 1983.

Kearns said that RBA research found values in the most expensive areas are most sensitive to rate changes.

“This matches the observation that housing prices in more expensive locations are more cyclical,” he said.

