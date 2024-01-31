(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will only begin cutting interest rates in late-2024 as prices are likely to remain sticky for some time yet, said Alex Joiner, chief economist at one of the nation’s biggest asset managers, a day after softer-than expected inflation bolstered bets on policy easing.

“I still think that for Australia, getting back down interest rates, it’s very much a late-2024 story, even with those data,” Joiner said in an interview in Melbourne on Thursday, referring to fourth-quarter CPI that rose at the slowest quarterly pace since March 2021. “We’re going to have to see more, much more disinflationary downside surprises.”

Wednesday’s data sparked a rally in Australian bonds and equities as money markets bet the Reserve Bank’s tightening cycle has now concluded and priced a 50-50 chance of a rate cut as early as May, up from 25% on Friday. Joiner described the market pricing as a “little bit optimistic.”

The RBA will announce its first policy decision of the year on Tuesday, when it’s widely expected to keep rates at a 12-year high of 4.35% while maintaining a hawkish bias. The bank will publish its staff’s updated macroeconomic outlook together with the rate statement. Its most recent forecasts showed inflation holding above the upper end of its 2-3% target until late 2025.

Joiner expects Australia to have “the hardest of the soft landings,” with economic growth on a per-capita basis contracting as household balance sheets are squeezed.

He reckons the biggest test for Governor Michele Bullock, who will hold her first post-meeting press conference on Feb. 6, will be to bring inflation down to target without a material increase in unemployment.

“That’s where she will be judged,” he said. “What we’ll judge her on is when to ease, how they’ll ease and how they’ll balance this new tension between inflation and full employment.”

IFM Investors is owned by some of Australia’s biggest pension funds.

--With assistance from Garfield Reynolds.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.