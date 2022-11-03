(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank increased its forecasts for inflation and wages growth and highlighted the risk of a price-wage spiral emerging among key reasons it expects to raise interest rates further.

Headline inflation is now seen peaking at 8% this year, from 7.75% previously, the Reserve Bank said Friday in its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. Both the headline and core measures are predicted to remain above the RBA’s 2-3% target over the next two years. The RBA had, in August, predicted both measures would hit the top of its band in late 2024.

Today’s forecasts assume the cash rate will rise to 3.5% by next June before easing back to around 3% by end-2024. The exchange rate is assumed to be unchanged at current levels.

Australia’s central bank is part of a worldwide wave of tightening to help gain control of spiraling inflation, having lifted its cash rate to 2.85% this month from a record-low 0.1% in May. Governor Philip Lowe broke ranks with his international counterparts in October by pivoting to smaller quarter-percentage-point hikes even as the Federal Reserve persisted with a 75-basis point move this week.

The RBA warned that inflation is “too high” and the labor market “very tight”. It added that the task of cooling prices had been made more difficult by escalating price pressures in domestic electricity and gas markets and flooding across Australia’s eastern seaboards.

“The board is focused on returning inflation to target and establishing a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy. To achieve this, the board expects that interest rates will need to rise further,” the RBA said. “The board is resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is needed to achieve this.”

Expectations of further hikes come as Lowe this week gave himself maximum flexibility to maneuver in the current cycle, saying he was not on a “pre-set path” and that he could go back to outsized increases or hit the pause button depending upon incoming data. Today’s statement reiterated those options.

Price-Wage Spiral

The RBA highlighted the risk of broadening price increases as a key uncertainty, saying the board will pay close attention to both price-setting behavior of firms and the evolution of labor costs in the period ahead. The RBA forecast quarterly Wage Price Index to jump to 3.9% in December next year and stay there through end-2024, compared with the most recent reading of 2.6%.

Another threat to its forecast is the outlook for household consumption, which, it says, is “clouded by competing forces.”

The bank sees household consumption growth slowing to 1.3% by end-2023 from a forecast 6.6% in December. That will result in a sharp slowdown in economic growth given private consumption accounts for two-thirds of Australia’s gross domestic product.

The RBA forecasts the economy will expand 3% this year, supported by consumer spending. It is then seen easing to 1.5% in 2023 and the year after as higher borrowing costs begin to weigh on demand.

Unemployment is expected to tick higher to 3.75% in December 2023 and 4.25% at end-2024, compared with 3.5% at present.

The RBA also highlighted some insights from its business liaison program:

Consumption growth has slowed recently

Firms expressed mixed views around the outlook for household spending

Housing construction continues to face headwinds from a range of supply-side factors

Employment intentions appear to have eased a little though they remain “very strong”

Private-sector wages growth has continued to pick up



