The Reserve Bank of Australia pushed ahead with a cautious winding back of its bond-buying program, underlining its confidence in the economy’s recovery prospects once a virus wave abates.

Governor Philip Lowe and his board said they will purchase government bonds at a pace of A$4 billion ($3 billion) a week, down from A$5 billion previously, until at least mid-February. It had originally planned to review the program in mid-November.

Ten of 16 economists had expected the central bank to hold off tapering because of shutdowns in the nation’s largest cities. The RBA maintained its key interest rate at 0.1% as expected.

The extension to mid-February “reflects the delay in the economic recovery and the increased uncertainty associated with the delta outbreak,” Lowe said in a statement Tuesday. “The board will continue to review the bond purchase program in light of economic conditions and the health situation.”

The decision comes as the delta variant of coronavirus proves far more difficult to contain than expected, forcing the extension of lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne. Australia’s economy is expected to contract sharply this quarter and economists are downgrading fourth-quarter growth estimates as well.

Westpac Banking Corp. now sees growth this year wiped out by delta.

The Australian dollar initially advanced, before reversing course to trade at 74.28 U.S. cents at 3:02 p.m. in Sydney.

By standing firm on its taper plans, the RBA is demonstrating its view that the economy has sufficient support to recover from the lockdowns. A lower currency, low bond yields and increased state and federal government support are already cushioning the virus impact.

Australia’s inability to keep a lid on delta is being replicated in developed nations around the world and prompting major monetary authorities to remain cautious on stimulus exit plans. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. central bank could begin slowing down asset purchases this year as the economy recovers, though Friday’s weak August jobs report could cast doubt on even that objective.

The RBA estimates household spending drops about 15% during lockdowns and Sydney is in its 11th week of stay-at-home orders. Business confidence has been falling and household sentiment trailing in its wake.

Delay Not Derail

“This setback to the economic expansion is expected to be only temporary,” Lowe said. “The delta outbreak is expected to delay, but not derail, the recovery.”

For now, the labor market has been holding up, with unemployment falling in July to 4.6%, the lowest level since 2008, though the drop is mainly due to lower participation rates. The jobless rate is expected to climb back above 5% in the coming months.

Australia’s Covid-Zero policy is under pressure as New South Wales and Victoria states abandon the effort in favor of vaccination rates of 70%-80% that imply reopening and learning to live with the virus. That’s created further complications as states differ over how they plan to handle the virus, a lack of alignment that suggests delays in border reopenings.

