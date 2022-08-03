(Bloomberg) -- Economists are sticking with calls for the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in September, even after the board gave itself some wriggle room to adjust the pace of tightening.

The RBA raised its cash rate by a half-point for a third straight month on Tuesday to try to rein-in escalating inflation. Yet Governor Philip Lowe provided himself with flexibility to shift gears by saying the size and timing of future increases weren’t on a “pre-set path.”

Still, Australia’s four major lenders and global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. maintain that the RBA will hike by the same amount next month to take its cash rate to 2.35% from 1.85%.

That would see the central bank boost borrowing costs by 225 basis points in five months -- the steepest pace of increases since 1994, when it hiked by 275 basis points between August and December.

“The RBA is still a fair bit away from its self-assessed neutral rate of around 2.5%, but another half-point increase would see them in the ball park,” said Tapas Strickland at National Australia Bank Ltd., explaining the need for another large move.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Gareth Aird also expects a half-point hike in September to help tame “red-hot inflation.” However, he added the caveat that a sub-par wages outcome in a report to be released later this month could slow the pace of tightening.

Goldman’s Andrew Boak and Jarden Securities Ltd.’s Carlos Cacho concur, highlighting the difficult balancing act for policy makers as they try to engineer a soft landing while anchoring medium-term inflation inside the RBA’s 2-3% target from above 6% now.

“If wages disappoint, we see the RBA’s efforts to downplay forward guidance and highlight the uncertain outlook as potentially laying the groundwork for a moderation in the pace of hikes,” Cacho said.

Australia’s A$2.1 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy emerged strongly from the pandemic. It has the tightest labor market in almost half a century, high levels of savings and robust business sentiment.

But as the RBA’s tightening gathers pace, cracks are beginning to open up: housing is falling fast, retail spending is cooling and household sentiment has weakened. The central bank has also downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and next.

That’s why AMP Capital Markets, UBS Group AG and Barclays Plc expect the central bank to reduce the size of rate rises to a quarter-point in September.

“Global growth risks and recession forecasts have likely led the board to flag that while its priority is to bring inflation back to the target range, it is not ignoring the risks to growth,” said Barclays’ Shreya Sodhani. “The RBA is now done with large 50 basis-point hikes.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.