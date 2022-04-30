RBA to Hike Rates For Rest of Year, No. 2 Pension Fund ART Says

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Retirement Trust, the nation’s second-largest pension fund, expects the Reserve Bank to hike interest rates for the rest of this year as consumer cost pressures are likely to remain elevated.

Australia’s inflation data this week was above the central bank’s own expectations, which will lead it to increase rates by 15 basis points on Tuesday, Brian Parker, chief economist at the A$230 billion ($162 billion) fund said. With consumer cost pressures potentially accelerating over the next quarter or two, the RBA will continue lifting rates by 25 basis points at each meeting for the rest of the year, he said in an interview.

“The inflation data this week was a game changer,” Parker said. “It’d be very, very hard for them to not move rates up, especially given the global environment where everybody is raising rates right now.”

Parker expects the RBA to eventually hike interest rates so they average 2.5% to 3% over the next five to 10 years. Here’s what else he said:

Markets need to get used to the idea that inflation is going to meet central bank targets over the next decade. In fact, some might let inflation run ahead of forecasts and objectives as “payback” for undershooting over the previous decade

U.S. inflation has likely already peaked and may grind its way lower over the next year or two

The Australian dollar is “a little bit overvalued” with longer-term fair value below 70 U.S. cents, leading the fund to be modestly overweight non-U.S. dollar G-10 currencies. ART is “very underweight” the Swiss Franc

