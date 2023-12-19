(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will be “hypersensitive” to any signs that inflation is staying sticky, with surging population growth and further tensions in the Middle East among renewed sources of price pressures, according to Westpac Banking Corp. chief economist Luci Ellis.

“Inflation will keep coming down as long as there aren’t big upside surprises, we think that will provide some comfort to the RBA,” Ellis, a former Reserve Bank assistant governor, said in Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “But they are watching services inflation, they are nervous that won’t come down fast enough.”

One source of upside price risk is the impact on global shipping from a recent spate of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on vessels transiting the Red Sea, Ellis said. Oil rose to near $80 a barrel as traders and shippers braced for the prospect of more disruption in the region.

Australia’s surging population growth is another potential source of upside price risk, she said. Net migration surged to 510,000 in the year ending June 2023, among factors that prompted the RBA to edge up its inflation forecasts.

The RBA has lifted interest rates to a 12-year high of 4.35% and has signaled further tightening may be required to tame inflation. Australia’s 4.25 percentage points of hikes lags both the US and New Zealand which have each raised rates by 5.25 points during the current campaign.

Money market bets suggest the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates early next year while the RBA’s easing cycle is also seen lagging.

“Our current view is that toward the end of next year — we’ve penciled in the September meeting — the RBA will have enough confidence that inflation has come down enough that they can start taking out some of the restrictive stance of policy,” Ellis said.

“That’s all predicated on inflation coming down at the pace they’re wanting to see.”

That predicted rate differential with the US is one reason why Ellis expects the Australian dollar to appreciate in 2024 to reach 70 US cents from around 67.50 cents now.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.