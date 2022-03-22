(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s head of industrials and technology investment banking in Australia, Curtis Smith, has departed the firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Sydney-based managing director, who was formerly head of mergers and acquisitions for KPMG in Australia, left RBC Capital Markets about two weeks ago, according to the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential.

A representative for RBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The departure comes as the Canadian bank is seeking to expand its workforce in Australia. Last week RBC announced it had hired Kara Price as a managing director for its power, utilities and infrastructure investment banking team in the country.

Smith was with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. until 2012 before joining KPMG as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was an early investor in organic fast food chain Oliver’s Real Food Ltd., according to a report in 2017 ahead of its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

