Corporate and investment banking revenue rose to the highest in almost two years in the fiscal fourth quarter, and the capital-markets unit’s net income climbed 36% from a year earlier. Results were also helped by a C$578 million ($425 million) boost related to deferred tax adjustments, the Toronto-based bank said in a statement Thursday. The lender earned C$2.78 per share on an adjusted basis in the fiscal fourth quarter, topping the C$2.62 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Provisions for credit losses totaled C$720 million, more than the C$662.6 million analysts had expected.

Royal Bank’s US subsidiary, City National Bank, reported an adjusted net loss of $89 million in the three months through October. That followed a loss of $12 million in the third quarter after its parent injected almost $3 billion in capital this year into the Los Angeles-based bank, which has struggled with deposit outflows and a higher cost of funding.

Royal Bank is seeking new domestic growth through a landmark C$13.5 billion deal to acquire HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canadian operations, a deal announced a year ago.

The transaction has won approval from the Competition Bureau, Canada’s antitrust authority, but is still awaiting the green light from Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Analysts generally expect the deal to ultimately receive approval, but it faces consumer and political opposition that could slow the process.

