Royal Bank of Canada says it is working to resolve a technical issue that is preventing transactions from displaying for its online and mobile banking clients.

“We are aware of an issue that is preventing your transactions to display. Our tech team is actively working to resolve this problem,” RBC’s official account wrote in reply to frustrated customers on Twitter. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Some Twitter users posted that they were unable to view details related to their accounts on the bank’s mobile app or online banking service.