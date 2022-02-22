(Bloomberg) -- Michael Goldberg, Royal Bank of Canada’s global co-head of equity capital markets and U.S. head of equity capital markets, has left the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Goldberg, 57, was a managing director and member of RBC Capital Markets’ U.S. global investment banking management committee, the firm’s website shows. He joined RBC in 2011 after holding senior roles at Barclays Plc’s Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

A spokeswoman for Toronto-based Royal Bank declined to comment, as did Goldberg.

Bankers at RBC with ongoing oversight of equity capital markets include Toronto-based Nitin Babbar and London-based Duncan Smith.

