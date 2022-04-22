Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    20h ago

    RBC hires BofA’s Raj Bhatia for health-care investment banking

    Gillian Tan and Michelle F. Davis, Bloomberg News

    RBC

    The Royal Bank of Canada logo is reflected on a surface in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, May 19, 2017. , Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Royal Bank of Canada hired Bank of America Corp.’s Rajat Bhatia as a managing director in the health-care investment-banking group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

    Bhatia, who’s based in New York, starts at RBC Capital Markets next month and will report to Andrew Callaway, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced publicly. He will focus on health-care information technology and digital health transactions.

    Representatives of Bank of America and RBC declined to comment, as did Bhatia.

    Bhatia joined BofA in 2011, according to Finra records. He has worked on transactions including Athenahealth Inc.’s acquisition by Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital, as well as the Medline Industries Inc. leveraged buyout by Blackstone Inc., the Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman, according to his LinkedIn profile.