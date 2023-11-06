(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada has hired Joe Warshawsky as a managing director on the technology investment banking team at its RBC Capital Markets division.

Warshawsky will be part of the bank’s east coast software business with a focus on application software, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. He will report to RBC’s global head of technology investment banking, Kirk Kaludis. A representative for RBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

Warshawsky joins from Goldman where he was a managing director in the technology, media and telecom group. RBC Capital Markets has been increasing its focus on software opportunities in recent months after also hiring John Lucia as a managing director in San Francisco, according to the memo.

