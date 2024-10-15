Kristy Akullian, CFA, is the Head of GPS Investment Strategy for the Americas. The team seeks to deliver actionable insights on macro trends, investor positioning, and efficient execution. In this capacity, she heads up institutional content and co-chairs the iShares Institutional Content Governance Board, creating and advising on content around novel ETF use cases and general education. Previously, Kristy was a member of the iShares Markets Coverage (formerly Capital Markets) team offering institutional clients insight into ETF structure, liquidity and trading strategies. There, she led client engagement of ETF comparisons to other delta-1 instruments, and produced delta-1 focused research and market commentary. Prior to joining iShares, Kristy worked in the BlackRock Valuations Team, researching hard-to-price securities and defending fair value decisions to the BlackRock Pricing Committee, as well as auditors and regulatory authorities. Kristy’s service with the firm dates back to 2010, before which she worked in trading operations at Fisher Investments. Kristy is based in San Francisco and earned her bachelor of arts degrees in economics and English from the University of Southern California. She is also a CFA Charterholder.