(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s capital-markets division promoted Carrie Cook to co-head of its Canadian investment-banking business as part of a shuffle in its leadership ranks that’s also included bringing in three new bankers from Citigroup Inc.

RBC announced internally Tuesday that it hired Douglas Trauber from Citigroup as its new global head of consumer and investment banking, a role Cook has held since 2019. In addition to her new duties, Cook will continue in her role as head of Canadian consumer and industrial products investment banking, according to a memo from RBC Capital Markets chief Derek Neldner seen by Bloomberg News.

Cook will work alongside current Canadian investment-banking chief Trevor Gardner and also will join the capital-markets operating committee.

“The combined leadership of Trevor and Carrie provides strong management of the business while also enabling them both to spend time focusing on clients,” Neldner said in the memo.

Cook joined RBC in 2011 and became global head of consumer and retail investment banking in 2019. She has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and helped build RBC’s franchise and market share in consumer and retail sectors, according to the memo.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.