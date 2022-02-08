RBC downgraded as analyst sees higher returns from other banks

Royal Bank of Canada promoted Henry “Hank” Johnson and David Levin to co-heads of U.S. mergers and acquisitions in its capital markets unit.

The two will continue to report to Global M&A Co-Head Vito Sperduto, according to a memo to staff reviewed by Bloomberg.

Johnson joined RBC Capital Markets in 2013 and helped expand sales and sponsor sell-side activity within its M&A group, having advised clients including American Bath Group, Foundation Building Materials and Arclin, according to the memo.

A representative for RBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

Levin joined the Toronto-based bank last year from Barclays Plc where he led health-care M&A. He currently leads M&A efforts within the health-care life sciences and consumer and retail groups, according to the memo.

RBC has advised on deals including Kraft Heinz Foods’s sale of cheese assets to a Groupe Lactalis affiliate, as well as Permira’s sale of Lyophilization Services of New England Inc. to PCI Pharma Services.