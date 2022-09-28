Royal Bank of Canada has named Jason Gurandiano head of US technology banking at RBC Capital Markets, elevating one of the firm’s top financial technology bankers.

Gurandiano will help grow the technology business at the Toronto-based firm’s investment banking unit, according to an internal memo. He will continue reporting to Kirk Kaludis, global head of technology banking.

Gurandiano is currently global head of fintech and a member of RBC’s crypto committee, the memo shows. He has worked on transactions for clients including SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., Virtu Financial Inc. and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Prior to joining RBC in 2015, he was head of fintech at Deutsche Bank AG and also worked at Credit Suisse Group AG and Citigroup Inc.

A representative for RBC confirmed the contents of the memo.