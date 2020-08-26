1h ago
RBC’s Capital Markets Strength Helps Bank Counter Pandemic Woes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s strength in capital markets is helping it overcome earnings woes brought on by Covid-19.
- Royal Bank is a powerhouse among its Canadian peers in investment banking and trading, and that advantage shone through in its fiscal third quarter. Earnings at the company’s RBC Capital Markets division rose 45% to a record C$949 million ($720 million) in the period, as Canada’s largest lender by assets posted profit that beat analysts’ estimates.
Key Insights
- U.S. banks have benefited from a surge in trading this year as markets reacted to the coronavirus pandemic, countering some of the outbreak’s damage to earnings. In the three months through July, Royal Bank had a similar experience, with trading revenue more than doubling to almost C$1.7 billion.
- Royal Bank’s record C$2.83 billion in provisions in its fiscal second quarter were designed to buttress the Toronto-based lender against souring loans from Covid-19. Such set-asides may have been the peak, as provisions were C$675 million in the third quarter, about half of what analysts were expecting.
- Canadian personal and commercial banking is typically Royal Bank’s largest source of earnings. Profit from the domestic banking division fell 17% to C$1.33 billion in the quarter, as provisions rose and net interest margins shrank.
Market Reaction
- Royal Bank shares have fallen 2.8% this year through Tuesday, outperforming the 12% decline for the eight-company S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.
- Third-quarter net income fell 1.9% to C$3.2 billion, or C$2.20 a share, with adjusted earnings of C$2.23 beating the C$1.85 estimate of 13 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.
