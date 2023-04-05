(Bloomberg) -- Rising interest rates have brought down several lenders that made bad bets, but the worldwide banking system is in generally good shape, Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said.

The decision by central banks to hike borrowing costs “is working to get inflation under control, but is also leading to some of the unintended consequences we saw play out last month,” McKay said Wednesday at Royal Bank’s annual general meeting in Saskatoon, Canada. “While a handful of banks were exposed, the moves by regulators and governments have helped ward off contagion risks, and the global financial system does not need a full rewiring.”

Rising rates have depressed the value of bonds some regional US banks bought when borrowing costs were low, and lenders including SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank were forced to sell those holdings at a loss to cover sudden withdrawals by customers seeking higher yields or worried about the safety of their money. Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank were both seized by regulators last month.

Despite those lender failures, “our clients and communities can rest assured that the banking system is stable and resilient,” McKay said Wednesday. As for his company, “we are extremely confident in our bank’s financial and strategic strength, our stability and our ability to manage risk and capital.”

Toronto-based Royal Bank agreed late last year to buy HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canadian unit — the country’s seventh-largest bank — for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash to expand its roster of business clients and bulk up its retail presence on the West Coast. The deal is awaiting regulatory approval.

“This is our largest acquisition ever in a market that we know best and gives us the chance to add a complementary business,” McKay said. “Our intention is to tap into the strengths of each organization, including the exceptional HSBC Canada employee base. And we look forward to welcoming them soon.”

