(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada has hired Mizuho Financial Group Inc. banker John “J.T.” Deignan as a managing director focused on real estate equity capital markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Deignan is set to join RBC’s investment-banking arm, RBC Capital Markets, around May after a period of so-called gardening leave, the people said, requesting anonymity discussing an appointment that had yet to be announced.

Representatives for RBC and Mizuho declined to comment. Deignan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deignan had worked at Mizuho’s Americas arm since 2017, and before that, was at UBS Group AG for over a decade, according to Finra records. He has worked with real estate investment trusts including Ventas Inc., Kimco Realty Corp. and Regency Centers Corp., according to SEC disclosures.

