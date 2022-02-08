Brookfield considers splitting off asset-management unit
Royal Bank of Canada has hired Mizuho Financial Group Inc. banker John "J.T." Deignan as a managing director focused on real estate equity capital markets.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. may soon spin off its division that invests on behalf of institutions, a dramatic move that would reshape one of Canada’s biggest companies.
Feb 8, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada has hired Mizuho Financial Group Inc. banker John “J.T.” Deignan as a managing director focused on real estate equity capital markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Deignan is set to join RBC’s investment-banking arm, RBC Capital Markets, around May after a period of so-called gardening leave, the people said, requesting anonymity discussing an appointment that had yet to be announced.
Representatives for RBC and Mizuho declined to comment. Deignan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Deignan had worked at Mizuho’s Americas arm since 2017, and before that, was at UBS Group AG for over a decade, according to Finra records. He has worked with real estate investment trusts including Ventas Inc., Kimco Realty Corp. and Regency Centers Corp., according to SEC disclosures.
