(Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of India allowed Life Insurance Corp. of India to double its stake in private-sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd., the company said in a filing to exchanges.

The nation’s largest insurer can raise its stake in the bank founded by the billionaire Hinduja brothers up to 9.99% from the current 4.95%, the bank said in the filing on Friday. The approval to raise holdings is valid for one year, according to the filing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.