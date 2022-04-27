(Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy will remain accommodative even if borrowing costs start rising this year, according to a dovish member of the central bank’s rate-setting body, because the banking system is awash with liquidity and positive real rates are still a long way away.

“It is possible that rates go up and yet there is accommodation because durable liquidity will remain in surplus and real rates will remain below neutral in the early stages of withdrawal of accommodation,” Ashima Goyal, one of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee, said in an email interview on Monday. Goyal said she was not speaking on behalf of the rate panel.

The MPC this month kept its benchmark rate at 4% for a record 11th straight meeting, while deciding to focus on withdrawing accommodation in the days to come. The pivot came after a surge in consumer prices to near 7% sent the real interest rate -- or adjusted for inflation -- deeper into negative territory.

That would erode returns for domestic savers, as well as investors in a country where the 10-year sovereign bond yield averaged 6.4% in the past one year.

In the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting released last week, Goyal said that as long as real rates are kept below the pace of economic expansion, it will help in reducing fiscal stress and lower the government’s budget deficit and debt ratios over time.

If the MPC sees price-growth persistently exceeding its tolerance band of 2%-6%, “rates will go up in an inflation targeting regime,” Goyal said on Monday. As a first step, the Reserve Bank of India needed to remove excess liquidity through other instruments so that short term rates rise.

That mirrors the view of her rate panel colleague and also its most hawkish member, Jayanth Rama Varma, who in a separate interview said the main repurchase rate can climb now to counter inflation, although a return to positive real rate is many meetings away.

It will “take time” to withdraw the large crisis time accommodation, Goyal said. India needs “both early and gradual exit” to avoid market disruptions as well as to factor for a large lag in policy transmission, she said.

In October, the RBI halted its government bond purchase program, marking a major step in the withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus. This month, it shifted focus from growth to inflation, preparing the market for rate hikes as early as June.

Goyal said it wasn’t wise for the MPC to “over-react to a first round shock,” and raise rates quickly after oil and commodity prices firmed due to the war in Europe. “Since markets over-react to fears and had already priced in large rate hikes, the MPC did not need to react,” she said.

Here are some more excerpts from the interview:

“The MPC continues to give weight to both growth and inflation. Only the priorities have changed in line with the current situation, where there is some recovery but inflation has risen,” she said

The RBI’s inflation forecasting models did better than those of analysts last year, she said, adding that food prices are inherently difficult to forecast

Goyal said policy makers are waiting to form a view on persistence of commodity shocks and will work out an appropriate burden sharing mechanism

Consumer confidence is still to recover fully, she said

Persistence of inflation is because of multiple supply-shocks

