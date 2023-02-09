(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank will likely raise the benchmark rate again in its monetary policy review in April, some economists say in a view that’s at odds with traders betting the interest rates may have peaked.

Goldman Sachs Inc. and Citigroup Inc. forecast the Reserve Bank of India to go for another quarter-point move after sticky core inflation made rate-setters wary of declaring victory over price pressures.

The RBI slowed the pace of its repurchase-rate hike to 25 basis points on Wednesday, but hopes of a pause dashed after Governor Shaktikanta Das said a change in the current stance would need a decisive moderation in prices.

The rate-setters left the room open for further tightening, Goldman’s India economist Santanu Sengupta said, seeing borrowing costs peaking at 6.75%. Economists at Yes Bank Ltd. and Societe Generale GSC Pvt. also expect another hike to contain inflation which is seen accelerating again after a moderation in the last three months of 2022.

“RBI’s growth and inflation forecasts are substantially ahead of ours now” with inflation not dropping below 5% in the next fiscal year starting April 1,” Citigroup economists led by Samiran Chakraborty wrote in a note. “This has led us to add another 25 basis points hike in April in our base case.”

The views are in contrast with some local fund mangers who are now looking at rate cuts in the first quarter of next year. The central bank most likely did not want to signal a pause and add to pressure on the rupee when the Federal Reserve is sounding hawkish, and monetary authorities in the region are warning of inflation resurgence, according to bond market players, who are convinced this was the last hike.

“While this is appropriate posturing at a time of elevated global risks, we believe the policy arithmetic has changed from ‘de-facto’ policy tightening, to a distinctly data dependent mode,” said Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.

