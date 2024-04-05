(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s central bank said it will stick to its requirement for participants in the exchange-traded currency derivatives market to have an actual exposure, and that some players were misusing the facility.

The Reserve Bank of India in 2014 allowed traders to take positions of up to $10 million, which was later raised to $100 million, without having to provide evidence on the underlying hedge. It didn’t do away with the need of having the exposure, top officials said.

“Some market participants have been misusing this to mean a relaxation in documentary evidence is tantamount to no underlying which is not the case, and which is a violation of the law,” Deputy Governor Michael Patra said at a media briefing Friday.

The authority on Thursday delayed implementing its new rules on exchange-traded rupee derivatives by almost a month, as traders rushed to close out unhedged positions ahead of the measure kicking in Friday.

Market participants say the move will dry up volume in the popular derivatives market as proprietary traders and individual investors comprise the bulk of the market. Open interest in rupee derivatives on the National Stock Exchange more than halved to 3.5 million this week.

The RBI’s policy on the requirement has remained unchanged over the years, Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the same briefing.

“This need to have an underlying has always been a part of RBI’s policy for the last so many years,” he said. “This is something that every market participant knew.”

