(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank may tighten bad debt provisioning rules as it seeks to bolster the nation’s financial system that battled the world’s worst bad-loan ratio a few years ago.

The Reserve Bank of India will publish a discussion paper on transitioning to bad-debt buffers based on expected losses as providing for loans once it soured is inadequate, the according to a statement on its website. The authority will also come out with a paper on securitization of stressed assets to ease ways for clearing up bad debt, it said in the statement.

RBI is looking at the change in rules to bolster the strength of the financial system at a time when the health of the nation’s banking sector is showing signs of improvement. While the soured-debt ratio at the lenders has now fallen to a six-year low, the country held the dubious distinction of having the worst non-performing loan ratio among the world’s major economies till two years back.

The new provisioning framework, based on expected losses, would follow “a more prudent and forward-looking approach,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday as he flagged the inadequacy of the current method. The central bank finalizes the rules after considering the comments they receive on the discussion papers.

