(Bloomberg) -- Bonds in India rallied amid speculation the central bank may soon buy sovereign debt to cap the surging yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond dropped as much ten basis points to 7.20% before paring some of the decline. It fell 17 basis points on Tuesday.

“There is an expectation in the market that RBI will take appropriate measures to bring down yields,” said Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at South Indian Bank Ltd. “CPI data is due tomorrow, so traders would not usually be willing to take much of a position, but there is an expectation the RBI will do either outright open-market operations or a bond switch.”

