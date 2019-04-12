(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is embarking on a new communication strategy that will see its policy makers speak less behind closed doors and cover a wider range of topics, governor Adrian Orr said.

“We’ve got a lot to do in the communication space,” Orr said in an interview Thursday in Wellington. “I want to engage the public. The desires are to be better understood by a broader audience, to be relevant to society.”

The issue of central bankers speaking to private audiences has come under scrutiny in other countries, including Sweden and Canada, amid a general move toward greater transparency. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand recently removed a reference on its website to policy makers giving more than 120 presentations a year to various business groups and organizations that are often closed to the public.

Orr said that since taking the reins of the RBNZ just over a year ago, it struck him as strange that the presentations he usually gives to business audiences after each quarterly Monetary Policy Statement are off the record. He would now be encouraging the hosts of those events, which are typically large banks, to make them open to media.

‘Truly Private?’

“I’m talking to an audience of 300, is that truly private? And why that 300, why not a different 300, what’s so privileged about that audience?” he said. “If I’m out speaking I consider that on the record, so we’ll make that clear.”

Some economists have been critical of Orr for not giving many speeches on the economy during his first year in office. Orr said he hadn’t “felt the need to be out there each month giving a slight heads up,” and that it was important for the bank to address a wider set of topics that impacted on the economy and society, such as climate change or financial inclusion.

He expected newly appointed Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby and chief economist Yuong Ha would start to take some of the communication load.

Orr said he also wants markets to think independently, and he’s pleased to see more diverse opinions from economists who watch the RBNZ.

“I like how economists are increasingly differentiating what they think we will do and what we should do, because the latter part is information, especially if it’s being fed into pricing,” he said. “There’s no monopoly on wisdom here. What are you seeing, what are you feeling and how’s that being expressed in pricing.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Brockett in Wellington at mbrockett1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew Brockett at mbrockett1@bloomberg.net, Tracy Withers, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.