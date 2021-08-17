1h ago
RBNZ Hike Query, Red-Hot Economy Worry, China Debt Fix: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- It took one case of Covid-19 for New Zealand to impose a lockdown -- and for traders to question a rate hike that was seen as a done deal. An RBNZ hike now would be a mistake, says James McIntyre
- If there’s a word that fits how Americans feel about their economy as another pandemic summer draws to a close, it could be: “meh”
- China could be making inroads in a long-standing battle to deal with local governments’ so-called “hidden-debt” as the economy’s rebound gives officials room to focus on tackling financial risks
- Singapore plans pilot programs to let vaccinated business travelers from some countries enter on controlled itineraries next month
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell predicted U.S. students forced to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic will become an “extraordinary generation”
- U.S. retail sales undershot forecasts in July -- supporting Bloomberg Economics’ projections for a softening of consumer spending growth
- Seeking to understand Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, some are looking over 4,500 miles away to an unlikely inspiration: Berlin
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rejected criticism that the administration’s two-track legislative push for major spending bills on infrastructure and social programs amount to “overinvesting”
- Euro-area businesses stepped up hiring last quarter when pandemic restrictions started to ease and the economy returned to growth
- The U.S. has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash. Republicans urged Janet Yellen to intervene at the IMF to prevent Taliban-led Afghanistan from being able to use almost $500 million in reserves
- Inflation tops the list of worries for Norway’s wealth fund chief
- Quadratic Capital Management’s Nancy Davis is warning that higher prices and slower growth could result in a return of stagflation
- Meticulously collected data and photographs support scientists’ initial hypothesis that Covid-19 stemmed from infected wild animals
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.