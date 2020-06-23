(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank maintained the size of its quantitative easing program and kept interest rates at a record low but said it is open to further stimulus if required to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on inflation and employment.

“The Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to provide additional stimulus as necessary,” the Reserve Bank said Wednesday in Wellington after holding the official cash rate at 0.25% and keeping its Large Scale Asset Purchase program at NZ$60 billion ($39 billion). “As well as potentially expanding the LSAP program, the Committee continues to prepare for the use of additional monetary policy tools as needed.”

At the same time, the RBNZ signaled some increased confidence in the economic outlook, noting New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 and saying the government’s fiscal response has been larger than it expected. “These outcomes give cause for some confidence but significant economic challenges remain,” it said, adding the balance of economic risks remains to the downside.

The New Zealand dollar initially fell on the statement. It bought 64.80 U.S. cents at 2:09 p.m. in Wellington, down from 65 cents beforehand.

