RBNZ Holds Rate at Record Low, Says Next Move Could Be Down

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank held interest rates at a record low and said it is now more likely to cut them amid slowing global growth and subdued domestic spending.

“Given the weaker global economic outlook and reduced momentum in domestic spending, the more likely direction of our next OCR move is down,” Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement in Wellington Wednesday after leaving the official cash rate at 1.75 percent. “Core consumer price inflation remains below our 2 percent target mid-point, necessitating continued supportive monetary policy.”

A report last week showed the economy expanded just 0.9 percent in the second half of 2018, adding to signs that inflation will stay below the midpoint of the bank’s 1-3 percent target range. Around the world central bankers are becoming more cautious about growth and inflation. The Federal Reserve has signaled it may not raise rates this year, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has abandoned its tightening bias.

New Zealand’s dollar plunged almost a full U.S. cent after the statement. It bought 68.18 cents at 2:05 p.m. in Wellington.

