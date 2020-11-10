(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank will begin offering cheap loans to banks within weeks to further reduce borrowing costs and stimulate the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Policy makers agreed to begin a new Funding for Lending Program in December, which “will reduce banks’ funding costs and lower interest rates,” the Reserve Bank said in a statement Wednesday in Wellington. As expected, the RBNZ kept the official cash rate at a record-low 0.25% and left its Large Scale Asset Purchase program unchanged at NZ$100 billion ($68 billion), but reiterated it is prepared to use additional tools such as negative rates if required.

Should the outlook for inflation and employment justify even more stimulus next year, the new lending program would help to ensure the effectiveness of a negative cash rate. Still, a surge in property prices and the economy’s robust recovery from a first-half recession is beginning to raise some doubts that the RBNZ will need to implement a sub-zero OCR.

The New Zealand dollar initially fell after the statement before trading little changed at 68.28 U.S. cents at 2:07 p.m. in Wellington.

New Zealand’s successful containment of Covid-19 has buoyed confidence and spending despite the impact of the closed border on tourism and the threat to global growth from resurgent infection rates abroad. The unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in the third quarter, well below the double-digit rates forecast at the outset of the pandemic.

Confidence in a global economic recovery was also boosted this week by news that a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE protects most people from Covid-19 and could potentially start to be rolled out early next year.

At the same time, central banks around the world are gearing up for further stimulus if required as governments in Europe impose new lockdowns, damping the global outlook. Even though neighboring Australia has brought Covid-19 under control, its Reserve Bank last week cut the benchmark rate to 0.10% and launched an additional bond-buying program.

