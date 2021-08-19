RBNZ ‘Live’ in October, $16 Trillion Due, China Bailout: Eco Day
Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
Mortgage delinquency rates plunged in the second quarter to the lowest level since the pandemic began, as the improving economy helps distressed homeowners get out of trouble.
Canadians are piling into mortgages at more than double the historical pace as the housing market appears to moderate after a pandemic boom.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in advanced talks to form a joint venture with Scion Group LLC to acquire at least $1 billion in student-housing properties, marking the alternative-asset manager’s first U.S. bet on the sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
B. Wayne Hughes, who made his fortune founding pioneering companies in two separate corners of the real estate world, died at home on Wednesday at his horse farm in Kentucky, according to a statement.
50m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.