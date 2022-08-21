(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is open to the possibility of raising its benchmark rate as high as 4.25% amid uncertainty over the amount of tightening needed to regain control of inflation.

The Reserve Bank’s forecast track for the Official Cash Rate shows a peak of 4.1% in mid-2023, which means there’s a risk of it climbing to 4.25%, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an interview with Bloomberg News Monday in Wellington.

“We’re deliberately ambiguous to reflect that uncertainty of where the end point may be,” he said. “It could be 4%, it could be 4.25%, it could be a balanced range around that.”

The RBNZ wants to get the cash rate “comfortably” above a neutral setting so that it is slowing the economy and cooling price pressures, but has acknowledged that the neutral level may be higher than its previous estimate of 2%. The central bank last week raised the OCR to 3% from 2.5% and said it remains appropriate to continue hiking “at pace.”

Hawkesby said the RBNZ hasn’t settled on a new estimate for where neutral is but “we’ve talked about a range of 2% to 3%.”

“In an environment where we do have strong domestic inflation pressures that we are looking to lean in against you need to be shifting the Official Cash Rate into that zone where you can be more comfortable that you’re doing your work of leaning in,” he said.

Hawkesby said the economy has been “more resilient than we had expected,” with consumption and domestic demand holding up more than business and consumer confidence surveys suggested they would.

“But we’re also conscious that monetary policy does take time to work its way through,” he said, adding that a large proportion of home owners need to refinance their mortgages in the next 12 months and will be moving onto higher interest rates.

Skirting Recession

That will work its way through into construction and spending, he said.

The RBNZ projects employment growth will stall next year but that the economy will narrowly avoid recession. It sees inflation slowing from 7.3% today to 3.8% by the end of 2023.

“We’re projecting a period where the economy slows down, but it’s one where the labor market starts from a very strong starting point,” Hawkesby said. The slowdown “both brings inflation down and brings employment into a more sustainable level,” he said.

The RBNZ was one of the first developed-nation central banks to begin raising rates and its aggressive tightening cycle is being watched by its global peers as they also battle inflation with unusually large rate hikes.

Hawkesby said the RBNZ is increasingly being asked to share its thoughts at central banking forums.

“People are looking at our experience -- being slightly in a different part of our economic cycle than elsewhere -- and what lessons can be learned from that,” he said.

4% This Year?

Last week’s hike was the fourth consecutive half-percentage-point increase and most economists project another one will follow at the next meeting in October, taking the OCR to 3.5%.

But they are split on whether another half-point hike will be delivered at the final meeting of the year in November. Investors see a 50% chance of the OCR hitting 4% this year, according to swaps prices.

Neither economists nor investors see the OCR rising to 4.25% this cycle.

The RBNZ is getting closer to the point where it may slow the pace of tightening, Hawkesby said.

“I think it’s definitely on the horizon. It’s that idea that as we get closer to the peak of what we’re projecting, as we get closer to being comfortably above neutral, then our decisions become more finely balanced,” he said. “And there’s almost deliberately that ambiguity in the track of where we are by February just to acknowledge that reality that nothing’s set in stone.”

