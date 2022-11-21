(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is poised to raise interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points, accelerating its monetary tightening to get inflation under control.

The Reserve Bank will lift the Official Cash Rate to 4.25% from 3.5% Wednesday in Wellington, according to 15 of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That would be the biggest hike since the RBNZ introduced the OCR in 1999 and take the benchmark to its highest level since 2008.

Stronger-than-expected inflation and near-record low unemployment make the case for the RBNZ to step up the pace of tightening after five straight 50-point hikes. That’s in contrast with some of its global peers who are becoming more cautious about rate increases amid risks of a global recession.

“Recently published data clearly argue the Reserve Bank should present a more aggressive face,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “But forward indicators are arguing a much more cautious approach. Right here and now we plum for 75 points but this is a line ball call.”

Some economists are predicting the RBNZ will stick to a 50-point increase because the full impact of its 325 points of tightening since October last year is still to be felt, as many households are on fixed mortgage rates that have yet to roll over.

Investors are divided over which way the RBNZ will go, with swaps pricing a 55% chance of a hike to 4.25%. After this week there is a three-month wait until the next policy decision on Feb. 22, which favors an aggressive step today, said ASB Bank Chief Economist Nick Tuffley.

New Forecasts

The bank publishes Wednesday’s decision at 2 p.m. local time and Governor Adrian Orr holds a press conference an hour later. The RBNZ will also release new forecasts in its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement, including a future track for the OCR.

In its August projections, the bank signaled the OCR would rise to around 4% in early 2023 and that this would be enough to return inflation to its 1-3% target band in 2024.

But annual inflation was 7.2% in the third quarter compared to the RBNZ’s projection of 6.4% and inflation expectations have jumped to the highest since 1991, fanning bets that an even higher peak will be required.

Of the 15 economists in Bloomberg’s survey who gave long-range projections, eight now expect the OCR will need to move beyond 4.5% next year. That includes six who forecast 5% or more. Investors see a peak around 5%, according to swaps data.

A more aggressive stance from the RBNZ would contrast with moves to slow the pace of tightening among some of its peers.

Reserve Bank of Australia policymakers returned to quarter-point hikes in October, citing the impact of higher borrowing costs on households. Some Federal Reserve officials are backing a downshift to half-point increments after a report showed a softening in core consumer goods inflation.

New Zealand’s tight labor market and the economy’s robust recovery from a wave of Covid infections earlier in the year reinforce the need to keep raising borrowing costs. In the third quarter, the jobless rate was 3.3% -- just above the record low seen earlier in 2022 -- while wages increased the most on record.

Credibility

New Zealand house prices suffered their first annual decline in more than 11 years in October as home-loan interest rates rose. The RBNZ this month estimated that debt servicing will rise to 20% of average household disposable income from 9% currently, underscoring the growing pressure ahead for consumer spending.

But the bank needs to show with authority that it can get inflation under control, even if that risks stalling the economy, said ANZ New Zealand Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

“Don’t underestimate what’s at stake here,” she said. “The Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting credibility is on the line in a pretty binary fashion. The risk of causing a slightly harder landing than necessary in the economy just can’t compete in terms of potential regrets.”

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.