New Zealand's central bank will ease low deposit lending restrictions should it decide to activate a new debt-to-income tool.

The Reserve Bank opened a consultation process on Tuesday seeking feedback on the proposed settings for the DTI restrictions. It has made no commitment to introduce the tool.

The DTI rules, which will set limits on the amount of debt borrowers can take on relative to their income, are aimed at reducing the probability of a wave of households defaults in the event of an economic slump. The existing low-deposit rules, through which the RBNZ limits lending to borrowers with a high loan-to-value ratio, are designed to reduce bank losses if a default occurs.

“Introducing DTI restrictions will also allow us to loosen LVR settings without increasing risks to financial stability,” Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said. “Working together, these tools enable us to more efficiently target financial stability risks.”

The proposed DTI settings would allow banks to have 20% of their residential lending to owner-occupiers with a DTI ratio greater than 6, and 20% of loans to investors with a DTI ratio above 7.

The RBNZ proposes easing LVR rules to allow banks to have 20% of lending to owner-occupiers with an LVR greater than 80%. That’s up from a 15% allowance currently.

Banks will be able to have 5% of their lending to investors with an LVR above 70% — up from 65% currently.

Consultation will close on March 12 after which the RBNZ will decide on the activation and initial settings of the DTI tool, the central bank said. It expects to communicate decisions in the middle of this year.

