(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank reiterated its pledge to continue its Funding for Lending Program until the end of 2022 as planned, saying this will ensure its credibility as a policy tool if it were to be needed again.

“The commitment to the FLP is important to ensure this tool remains credible for future use if required,” the Reserve Bank said in comments released Thursday in Wellington. The RBNZ was responding to questions from finance news website interest.co.nz, which reported them earlier.

Funding for Lending was launched in 2020 as an alternative policy tool to increase bank lending as part of the RBNZ’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, lenders have borrowed NZ$12.66 billion ($8 billion) from the RBNZ, paying the prevailing official cash rate to access the funds.

The RBNZ said today FLP has worked “broadly as intended,” noting that the spread between household lending rates and wholesale interest rates has been kept relatively low.

“This is partially, but not entirely, due to FLP,” the RBNZ said. “Ample domestic and global liquidity, as a consequence of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures in New Zealand and abroad, has also provided a mostly accommodative funding environment for banks and other users of capital markets in the past 18 months.”

Banks borrow under the FLP at the OCR, which has risen to 2.5% from 0.25% when the policy was introduced, making it a lower cost of funding.

While a policy that encourages lending may appear at odds with the RBNZ’s efforts to slow demand and inflation, the central bank said the impact of the FLP is relatively small because it is limited to 6% of a bank’s funding. As well, the small amount of stimulus being provided by the FLP can be counteracted by a higher OCR, it said.

“This might mean that the OCR is marginally higher than it otherwise would be, but is not a barrier to the MPC influencing overall financial conditions in pursuit of its remit,” the RBNZ said.

“The continued existence of the FLP does not mean that household and business borrowing rates are higher or lower than they otherwise would be,” it said. “In the absence of the FLP, in the current environment, we might expect to see marginally lower wholesale interest rates but higher spreads between wholesale and retail interest rates. In other words, financial conditions for households and businesses would be essentially the same.”

