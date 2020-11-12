(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr said a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland is a reminder of the uncertainties around the economic outlook.

“If the economy continued to grow and do what it’s doing, well that’s a beautiful world, but that’s a big if,” Orr told Bloomberg Television in an interview Friday. “So today’s news around Covid just puts it back into perspective. Be careful out there, be prepared, don’t run around on predictions.”

The Reserve Bank has said it is prepared to cut its official cash rate into negative territory next year if the economy requires further monetary stimulus, but investors have withdrawn bets that it will do so given the New Zealand economy’s strong recent rebound from recession. While the RBNZ raised its growth and inflation projections in its Monetary Policy Statement this week, Orr cautioned that its outlook is based on an assumption that the country’s border will be fully reopened by 2022.

“Now that is a very bold assumption, and even with that assumption we are still having to maintain very stimulatory monetary policy with interest rates at record lows,” he said. “It shows the work that is ahead of central banks to keep inflation positive and to keep employment anywhere near a maximum sustainable level.”

The central bank has been “at pains to explain to people that we are creating scenarios, not projections of certainty,” Orr said.

