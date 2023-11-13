(Bloomberg) -- Recent New Zealand economic data is showing that high interest rates continue to cool demand and reduce inflation pressure, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Karen Silk said.

“If you think back to the last decision in October, we were already seeing evidence of our policy settings reducing demand and inflationary pressure in the economy,” Silk said at the UBS Australasia conference Tuesday in Sydney. “And the more recent data we’ve seen since October has continued to support that trend, certainly in the more interest-rate sensitive sectors of the New Zealand economy.”

RBNZ policymakers begin meeting next week ahead of the Nov. 29 interest rate decision, which will be the last of the year. Economists expect the bank to leave the Official Cash Rate at 5.5% and continue to signal only a slight risk of further hikes next year.

Silk said there are risks that demand doesn’t cool as quickly as necessary, highlighting high net immigration in New Zealand and how that is impacting consumption and house prices.

Data since the previous rate decision in early October included third-quarter inflation, which was slower than economists and the RBNZ expected.

“We’ll be spending a lot more time understanding what’s driving that and where the stickiness may still reside as well,” Silk said.

Third-quarter labor market data showed an unexpected contraction in employment while the jobless rate was marginally higher than the RBNZ expected.

“Unemployment came in slightly above market expectations, but basically every measure under our maximum sustainable employment indicator index is now heading in the right direction,” Silk said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.