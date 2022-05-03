(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank said a “sharp” decline in house prices is possible as it raises borrowing costs aggressively to tackle inflation.

“While a gradual decline in house prices to more sustainable levels is desirable from a financial stability perspective, a sharp correction remains a plausible outcome that would have broad economic implications,” the Reserve Bank said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report Wednesday in Wellington. “A large fall in house prices would significantly reduce housing wealth and could lead to a contraction in consumer spending, especially when combined with borrowers cutting back discretionary spending due to rising interest rates and higher living costs.”

New Zealand’s housing market has been in retreat since the RBNZ kicked off its tightening cycle in October. The central bank has ramped up its inflation fight, delivering a half percentage point rate hike last month and signaling it wants to keep raising borrowing costs.

The near-term risks to the financial system have increased, the RBNZ said, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic.

However, while debt-servicing costs will increase significantly over the coming year and some borrowers are vulnerable, “overall the threat to the financial system is limited,” it said.

“The combination of a global pandemic and war is a significant challenge, but we are confident that the New Zealand financial system is resilient to a range of potential outcomes,” RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said.

