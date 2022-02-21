(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is set to raise interest rates for a third straight meeting and may signal a quicker pace of tightening ahead as it seeks to rein in the fastest inflation in more than 30 years.

The Reserve Bank will lift its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1% Wednesday in Wellington, according to 18 of 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Two predict a 50-point move. The Monetary Policy Committee may project an OCR of about 2.5% by year-end, a more aggressive upward path than previously forecast that would require a hike at each policy meeting in 2022.

“The RBNZ has a big job to do, and we would not rule out a 50 basis-point hike,” said Sharon Zollner, chief New Zealand economist at ANZ Bank in Auckland. However, steady steps remain appropriate “given the risks are decidedly to the downside for economic growth, even if inflation is to the upside,” she said.

New Zealand could be facing a wage-price spiral as a labor shortage supports workers’ demands for higher pay to compensate for faster inflation. At the same time, the country’s surging omicron outbreak is hurting business and consumer confidence and clouding the economic outlook.

The RBNZ releases its decision at 2 p.m. local time and Governor Adrian Orr holds a press conference via Zoom an hour later. It will also publish new forecasts in its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement.

The central bank is now overshooting both its price stability and employment goals. Inflation has accelerated to 5.9%, almost twice the top of its 1-3% target band, and inflation expectations are well above its 2% medium-term aim. The labor market is extremely tight, with the jobless rate at a record low of 3.2%.

The RBNZ was one of the first central banks to begin raising rates last year, delivering two hikes in the fourth quarter. Investors have almost fully priced in another seven increases this year, which would take the cash rate to 2.5% in November.

The bank will probably publish an interest-rate track “that doesn’t look that different to market pricing,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at the Bank of New Zealand in Wellington.

Darkening Outlook

“The concern I’m starting to have is that because unemployment and inflation are so front of mind, for very good reason, people are starting to forget that rapid increases in interest rates should have an impact on the economy,” Toplis said. “There’s a real chance here the wheels fall off the economy.”

Soaring house prices in recent years have left borrowers saddled with record amounts of debt, making even small increases in interest rates painful for many households. Growth is also likely to be hit as the omicron variant sweeps through the population.

“From manufacturing to services to hospitality to retail, there’s just going to be a lack of stuff being done because lots of people are having to isolate, so that will hit GDP,” said Zollner. “It’s analogous to a lockdown.”

Economists also expect the RBNZ to explain how it will start to reduce its balance sheet, which swelled during its quantitative easing bond-purchase program.

Several expect the central bank to begin selling small amounts of government bonds to the Treasury Department, a move that could put additional upward pressure on interest rates.

