(Bloomberg) --

New Zealand’s central bank said it will design a framework to impose debt-to-income mortgage lending restrictions, but indicated they may not be needed anytime soon as the housing market cools.

“We intend to have the framework finalized by late 2022 so that restrictions could be introduced by mid-2023 if required,” Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said in a statement Wednesday in Wellington. However, “we expect to see a slowdown in high-DTI lending over the coming months,” he said.

Debt-to-income restrictions would limit the amount a house buyer can borrow to a multiple of their annual income. They would be a new tool for the RBNZ, which currently uses loan-to-value ratios to limit mortgage lending. The slowdown in New Zealand’s housing market as the central bank raises interest rates to combat inflation makes it less likely the new tool will need in the near future.

The RBNZ said it received 14 submissions on its consultation paper over the proposed new tool. While members of the public supported it, banks, property investors and an independent economist opposed it. They feared negative consequences for the housing market and believed that existing regulations were sufficient, the RBNZ said.

The RBNZ has a memorandum of understanding with the Minister of Finance under which it has to minimize the impacts of the new tool on first-home buyers.

“Our modeling indicates that first-home buyers would be the least impacted by a DTI restriction, with investors impacted the most as they tend to borrow at higher DTIs than other groups on average,” said Hawkesby. “Additionally, the use of speed limits and exemptions can further mitigate any negative long term impacts on first-home buyers.”

The RBNZ was also considering imposing a floor on the test interest rates that banks use in loan serviceability assessments. It said those rates are beginning to rise and there are other impacts on the availability of credit.

“We therefore do not see an urgent need to impose an interim test rate floor at this stage, but we are monitoring the situation closely and do not rule out this option if there is a resurgence of risky lending in the housing market,” Hawkesby said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.