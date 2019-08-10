RBS Likely to Pick Alison Rose to Become Its New CEO: Sky News

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc may name Alison Rose as chief executive officer of the U.K.-based based lender possibly as soon as next week, Sky News reports, citing unidentified people in the industry.

RBS told Sky News the process to appoint Ross McEwan’s successor is ongoing and the next CEO will be confirmed in “due course, once an appointment has been made.”‎

Rose, currently deputy CEO of Natwest Holdings Ltd., would be the first woman to head a major U.K. bank, Sky said.

