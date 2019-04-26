(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc withstood the uncertainty swirling around the U.K. economy to post a better-than-expected profit, but concerns over the impact of Brexit linger.

First-quarter operating profit before tax was 1.01 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) at the state-backed lender, according to a statement Friday. That beat the average analyst estimate of 900 million pounds provided by the bank. RBS also warned that tough conditions in the U.K. may impact income in the coming months.

“We recognize that the ongoing impact of Brexit uncertainty on the economy, and associated delay in business borrowing decisions, is likely to make income growth more challenging in the near term,” RBS said in its quarterly statement.

RBS, historically the U.K.’s largest lender to small- and medium-sized businesses, is contending with nervous customers cutting investments during a Brexit process that has now been delayed until at least October. The extension to the Brexit deadline and the possibility of further delays may spell further declines in U.K. corporate investment in coming quarters, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence have said.

The divorce from the European Union is also hitting the housing market, particularly in London. Fellow lender Barclays Plc has said its home loan business had improved modestly following a subdued end to 2018. RBS relies heavily on its mortgage book: personal banking, which includes home loans, made about half of the bank’s net interest income last year.

RBS Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan also announced his departure in 12 months time from the lender on Thursday in an expected move. A new CEO would likely continue the strategy of slashing costs and finding growth in a U.K. market that McEwan has described as very competitive.

