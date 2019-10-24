(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc’s profit in the third quarter has been wiped out by a 900 million pound ($1.16 billion) charge tied to a long running mis-selling insurance scandal.

The state controlled lender also paid the price for being one of Britain’s top lenders with the largest exposure to business loans in the U.K. with higher than expected bad loans, according to a statement on Thursday. “We are well positioned to support our customers in these uncertain times,” said Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray in the statement.

RBS swung to a loss of 8 million pounds in the period after last month it set aside as much as 900 million pounds more for claims related to payment protection insurance, or PPI, that customers didn’t want or need. The charge was at the higher end of its previously announced range.

British lenders have spent the past eight years compensating customers who were mis-sold PPI. The policies, some of which dated back decades, were intended to cover missed debt repayments and were often sold using aggressive tactics. In the worst cases, banks misled customers by telling them that PPI was mandatory for loans.

RBS also has the largest exposure to consumer credit and corporate loans in the U.K., according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. There has been a string of companies in trouble in the U.K. over recent months and RBS Chairman Howard Davies has also previously said there is “considerable uncertainty and considerable nervousness” in the U.K. economy.

