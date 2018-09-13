RBS's Davies: Special Dividend Possible, But Buyback More Likely

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Scotland could potentially pay a special dividend, but buybacks are more likely if the Bank of England’s stress test shows there is surplus capital to return to shareholders, Chairman Howard Davies says in Bloomberg Television interview.

“Principally, we were thinking of a buyback,” and “a directed buyback seems to us to be the most logical” and most likely route

U.K.’s Times reported earlier that Davies said RBS could use up to GBP4b of surplus capital to pay a special dividend

Davies: when asked about a special dividend, “logically, the answer to that is, there could be”

GBP4b is “not a figure I produced,” but an estimate of 2% of core Tier 1 capital, to show “the territory we’re in”; ultimate figure depends on stress test

It’s “hard to imagine” bank’s share-price-to-book ratio will return to levels when U.K. govt. bought control of bank in the crisis

“I think people would not have expected it to take 10 years,” Davies says of RBS’s exit from public ownership

To contact the reporters on this story: Keith Campbell in London at k.campbell@bloomberg.net;Anna Edwards in London at aedwards49@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Jon Menon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.