(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Banco Santander SA will have to appoint an independent body to audit their insurance claims processes after failing to send British customers annual reminders about their policies, or sent inaccurate information.

A legally binding order forced the payment protection insurance providers to send annual reminders with details including how much customers have paid for their policy, following a probe in 2011 by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. The CMA said in a statement on Friday that it’s not the first breach by the banks.

Policies, which were intended to cover missed debt repayments, were often sold using aggressive tactics by banks and in the worst cases, banks misled customers by telling them that PPI was mandatory for loans over the past few years. In other scenarios, it was sold without giving clients a full explanation of what it would cover. RBS has made provisions totaling about 5.3 billion pounds ($6.5 billion) so far for the scandal.

“It is unacceptable that some banks aren’t providing PPI reminders -- or are sending inaccurate ones -- 8 years after our order came into force,” Adam Land, CMA’s senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis, said in the statement.

The CMA said Santander violated the order “by sending out annual reminders containing incorrect information to over 3,400 of its mortgage PPI customers from 2012–2017,” while RBS “failed to provide reminders to almost 11,000 of its customers for up to 6 years.” According to the CMA, RBS has now contacted those affected and has so far paid out over 1.5 million pounds in refunds.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephanie Bodoni in Brussels at sbodoni@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Ambereen Choudhury, Vernon Wessels

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.