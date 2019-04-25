RBS Says Ross McEwan Has Resigned From Role as CEO

(Bloomberg) -- RBS announces that Ross McEwan has resigned from his role as CEO.

McEwan has a 12 month notice period and will remain in his position until a successor has been appointed and an orderly handover has taken place

The effective date of his departure will be confirmed in due course

