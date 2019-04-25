Apr 25, 2019
RBS Says Ross McEwan Has Resigned From Role as CEO
(Bloomberg) -- RBS announces that Ross McEwan has resigned from his role as CEO.
- McEwan has a 12 month notice period and will remain in his position until a successor has been appointed and an orderly handover has taken place
- The effective date of his departure will be confirmed in due course
