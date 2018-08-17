(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc tapped Katie Murray to be interim chief financial officer as Ewen Stevenson prepares to leave the state-controlled lender and step down from the board.

Murray, who is currently deputy CFO, will take on the role as of Oct. 1, RBS said in a statement on Friday. Stevenson will leave the RBS board on Sept. 30 as he heads for a job as finance director for HSBC Holdings Plc.

“The search for a successor for Mr. Stevenson is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course,” RBS said.

Stevenson joined RBS in 2014 after 25 years at Credit Suisse Group AG, where he rose to co-head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Over the past four years, he worked closely with Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan to shrink RBS back to a domestic U.K. retail lender and repair the damage caused by former CEO Fred Goodwin’s global expansion, which ended in a government bailout.

